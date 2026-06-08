Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,767,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,635,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.10% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $227.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $172.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379 in the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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