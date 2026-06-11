Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 156.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,289 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,480 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Report on MO

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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