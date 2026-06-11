Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business.

The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Focus: Lilly stays ahead of the pack as rivals jump on obesity drug bandwagon

Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline.

Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) One of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to D. E. Shaw?

Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity.

Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces or portfolio lists that reinforce Lilly’s reputation as a high-quality defensive growth name, but they do not add materially new fundamental information.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,138.78 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $989.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,015.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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