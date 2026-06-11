Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 903.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,731 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 2.9%

RKLB stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.88.

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Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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