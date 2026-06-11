Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $798.55 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152,624 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 16,618 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.31% of American Express worth $798,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $315.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.30. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $286.15 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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