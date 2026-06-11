Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,696 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 234,810 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.34% of Duke Energy worth $314,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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