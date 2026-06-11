Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $4.38 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,195 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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