Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $4.38 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital Wealth Planning LLC opened a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter, buying 27,195 shares worth about $4.38 million. Other institutional investors also adjusted their stakes, and institutional ownership now stands at 69.27%.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive overall, with analysts giving Shopify a “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $157.17. Several firms trimmed their targets, though many still maintain buy or outperform-style ratings.
  • Shopify continues to draw positive attention for its growth story and AI/payments tools, but some investors are raising valuation concerns as the stock trades at a high multiple and remains volatile relative to its moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,195 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shopify Right Now?

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines