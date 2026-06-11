Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,865,286 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209,075 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,865,286 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 1.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.10% of CocaCola worth $292,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch

Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO.

Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years

The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey and EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed stock sales, but both were pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so the insider activity is less concerning than discretionary selling.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 875,921 shares of company stock valued at $69,831,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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