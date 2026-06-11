Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,925 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 0.8%

Intel stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $537.98 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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