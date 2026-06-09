Capital World Investors Acquires 1,815,741 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 309.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,815,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.22% of AGCO worth $250,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.50.

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About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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