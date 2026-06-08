Capital World Investors Acquires 261,564 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,278,031 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 261,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.83% of Uber Technologies worth $1,411,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,677,371 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $218,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363,374 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here