Capital World Investors Acquires 473,894 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA - Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,699 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 473,894 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.86% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $28,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company's stock worth $262,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,080 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,403,000 shares of the company's stock worth $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,052,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 930,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 779,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 120,029 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $3,150,761.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,629,731.25. The trade was a 65.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,805.25. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,535. Insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA - Free Report).

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