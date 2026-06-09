Capital World Investors Acquires 480,513 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 480,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.00% of Procore Technologies worth $226,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 493.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,107,945 shares of the company's stock worth $445,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,656,421 shares of the company's stock worth $318,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,401,891 shares of the company's stock worth $248,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,153 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,987,188 shares of the company's stock worth $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,739,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Procore Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.82 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $294,622.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 990,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,609,501.81. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,836,150. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,964. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

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