Capital World Investors Acquires 493,203 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916,557 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 493,203 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.59% of Viper Energy worth $498,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viper Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 151.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,536 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

More Viper Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viper Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reiterated its Buy rating on Viper Energy, reinforcing a constructive outlook for the stock. KeyBanc Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Viper Energy (VNOM)

KeyBanc reiterated its rating on Viper Energy, reinforcing a constructive outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains favorable, with Viper Energy receiving an average Buy rating from analysts, which suggests continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Viper Energy Inc. NASDAQ: VNOM Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Analyst consensus remains favorable, with Viper Energy receiving an average rating from analysts, which suggests continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several near-term earnings estimates for Viper Energy and maintained an Overweight rating with a $65 price target , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

KeyCorp raised several near-term earnings estimates for Viper Energy and maintained an rating with a , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: A separate analyst note trimmed some later-period estimates, including Q2 2027 and FY2027 EPS, even though the firm still kept a bullish stance on the stock.

A separate analyst note trimmed some later-period estimates, including Q2 2027 and FY2027 EPS, even though the firm still kept a bullish stance on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Viper Energy was mentioned in a general dividend-stock roundup, but the article was not specifically focused on VNOM and did not provide company-specific news.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.06 and a beta of 0.38. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.82 million. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company's revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Viper Energy's payout ratio is presently -475.00%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viper Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viper Energy wasn't on the list.

While Viper Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here