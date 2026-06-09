Capital World Investors Acquires 6,562 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,432 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.15% of Casey's General Stores worth $235,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company's stock worth $447,403,000 after purchasing an additional 206,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 758,212 shares of the company's stock worth $428,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,998 shares of the company's stock worth $287,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $761.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Insider Transactions at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey's General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $751.63 on Tuesday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.63 and a fifty-two week high of $901.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $789.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Casey's General Stores's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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