Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,147,117 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.32% of Home Depot worth $4,524,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 63,580 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 31,347 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 150,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,712 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,748,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 6,242 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $310.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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