Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Capital World Investors increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.16% of General Motors worth $1,588,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in General Motors by 45.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in General Motors by 69.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

General Motors Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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