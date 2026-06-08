Capital World Investors Buys 1,632,179 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911,311 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,632,179 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.01% of Strategy worth $442,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Strategy by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Strategy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 190,649 shares of company stock worth $24,968,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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