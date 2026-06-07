Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,301,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,069,707 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital World Investors' holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 1.93% of Bank of America worth $7,771,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,854,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $212,015,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,069,000 after buying an additional 389,809 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 599,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,974,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,514,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 827,668 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Erste Group Bank downgraded Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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