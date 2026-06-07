Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,607,574 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 14,300,375 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 7.48% of EOG Resources worth $4,264,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

Trending Headlines about EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG.

Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG. Positive Sentiment: EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks highlighted EOG as a strong momentum stock, which may reinforce positive sentiment but does not appear to be a company-specific catalyst by itself. Article: Here's Why EOG Resources (EOG) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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