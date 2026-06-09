Capital World Investors Grows Position in International Paper Company $IP

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332,121 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 111,311 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.20% of International Paper worth $249,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 13,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $499,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,060.36. The trade was a 102.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Tozier acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,782.50. This trade represents a 40,000.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 36,092 shares of company stock worth $1,313,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

International Paper Stock Down 2.3%

International Paper stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Paper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Paper wasn't on the list.

While International Paper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here