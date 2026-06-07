Capital World Investors Has $2.33 Billion Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999,422 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $2,334,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $372.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here