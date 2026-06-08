Capital World Investors Has $453.32 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.39% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $453,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 298,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $198,159,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,092,000 after acquiring an additional 145,865 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $197,516,000 after acquiring an additional 715,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,446,209. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,741 shares of company stock worth $2,287,143. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $307.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.65.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $238.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,922.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $243.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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