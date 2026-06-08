Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. $W

Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,457,158 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 10.32% of Wayfair worth $1,351,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wayfair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wayfair is featured across multiple shopping articles highlighting major discounts, clearance events, and popular home-furnishings deals, which could help drive customer traffic and near-term sales. Article Title

Wayfair is featured across multiple shopping articles highlighting major discounts, clearance events, and popular home-furnishings deals, which could help drive customer traffic and near-term sales. Positive Sentiment: Wayfair announced the opening date for its first Ohio store, signaling continued efforts to expand its physical retail footprint and reach more customers. Article Title

Wayfair announced the opening date for its first Ohio store, signaling continued efforts to expand its physical retail footprint and reach more customers. Positive Sentiment: A report on logistics upgrades says operational improvements are benefiting Wayfair, which could support margins and delivery performance over time. Article Title

A report on logistics upgrades says operational improvements are benefiting Wayfair, which could support margins and delivery performance over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several lifestyle and shopping articles simply showcase Wayfair products and “best buys,” reinforcing the brand’s visibility but not adding new financial information. Article Title

Several lifestyle and shopping articles simply showcase Wayfair products and “best buys,” reinforcing the brand’s visibility but not adding new financial information. Neutral Sentiment: A market commentary piece notes Wayfair’s strong recent rally and renewed momentum-chasing interest, but it is more a sentiment read than a business update. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $8,746,727.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 436,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,806,430. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares in the company, valued at $33,729,382.26. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,785 shares of company stock valued at $35,864,224. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 3.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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