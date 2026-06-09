Capital World Investors Increases Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,112 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.50% of Cigna Group worth $367,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $279.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.41.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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