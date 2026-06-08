Capital World Investors Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,196,445 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 182,982 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 8.93% of Vail Resorts worth $424,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 15,313.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 450,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,769,000 after purchasing an additional 447,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,106,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,702,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $852,952,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Katz bought 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,942,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 285,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,606,974.72. The trade was a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $730,317.15. This trade represents a 3.55% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $161.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $135.34 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Vail Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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