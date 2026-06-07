Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 7.00% of Transdigm Group worth $5,258,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $328,977,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $97,293,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,281.43.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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