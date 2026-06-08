Capital World Investors Purchases 12,382 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Capital World Investors boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,221,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.90% of American Tower worth $741,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $193.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.58. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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