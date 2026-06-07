Capital World Investors Purchases 13,843,222 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 13,843,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 7.81% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $3,762,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Argus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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