Capital World Investors Purchases 16,680 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793,125 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.11% of ExxonMobil worth $576,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.2%

XOM opened at $150.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $622.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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