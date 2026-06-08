Capital World Investors Purchases 191,058 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,826,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 191,058 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.47% of Zillow Group worth $738,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $331,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,161.46. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 134,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,089,460.83. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 42,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,206 in the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.06 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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