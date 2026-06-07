Capital World Investors Purchases 25,619 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,816 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.81% of GE Vernova worth $1,425,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.9%

GEV stock opened at $935.26 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.65 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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