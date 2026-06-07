Capital World Investors Purchases 4,976,756 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.9% of Capital World Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 2.36% of International Business Machines worth $6,523,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.94. The company has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings.

Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. IBM and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale AI with Human Expertise and AI‑Powered Delivery

IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. Positive Sentiment: Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside.

Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside. Neutral Sentiment: IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst.

IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Former cyber executive turned whistleblower accuses IBM of covering up several data breaches

A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: Another report repeated allegations that IBM and AT&T concealed foreign hacks, which could weigh on investor sentiment if the claims gain traction.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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