Capital World Investors Purchases Shares of 7,677,904 Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,677,904 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $594,116,000. Capital World Investors owned about 1.63% of Ventas as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,078,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,038,176,000 after acquiring an additional 928,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,001,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $462,002,000 after acquiring an additional 160,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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