Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Capital World Investors raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.81% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $350,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 65,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $2,319,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,158.57. This trade represents a 72.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,357,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,151.20. The trade was a 81.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAMS shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $42.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.07.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

See Also

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