Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,725 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 150,203 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.18% of Five Below worth $226,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Five Below alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.11 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.Five Below's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here