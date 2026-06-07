Capital World Investors Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,414,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,373,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.44% of Ingersoll Rand worth $2,330,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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