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Capital World Investors Sells 1,476,057 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital World Investors cut its Mastercard stake by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,476,057 shares and leaving it with 3,344,879 shares worth about $1.91 billion.
  • Despite that sale, other large institutional investors increased their positions, and hedge funds and institutions still own 97.28% of Mastercard’s stock.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on Mastercard, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $656.04, while the company also beat earnings expectations last quarter and posted 15.8% revenue growth year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mastercard.

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,476,057 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.37% of Mastercard worth $1,909,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,791,976 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,161,003,000 after purchasing an additional 444,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 110,616 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 48,915 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 10,293 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of MA opened at $491.67 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $499.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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