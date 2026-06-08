Capital World Investors Sells 1,662,977 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504,192 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,662,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 6.47% of Molina Healthcare worth $608,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $191.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $311.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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