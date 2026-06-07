Capital World Investors Sells 421,752 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737,815 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 421,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.25% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,285,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,040.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $609.31 and a one year high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise.

Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO.

Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock.

Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported.

Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Goldman Sachs Discloses 3.14% Voting Stake in QIAGEN

Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform.

Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman’s CEO expects entry-level hiring to “contract a little” as AI changes staffing mix are more of a long-term operating note than an immediate stock driver.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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