Capital World Investors Takes $10.46 Million Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $10,460,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.25% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Itron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $197,153,000 after purchasing an additional 890,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $63,990,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 1,552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 282,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Itron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 180,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Itron by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Itron Stock Up 0.7%

ITRI opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The company had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,083,010.93. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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