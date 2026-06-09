Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,971 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,269,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $311,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.39.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $608.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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