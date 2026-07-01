Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.74 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,376 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,726 shares of the retailer's stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 86.3% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its holdings in Target by 8.6% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,715 shares of the retailer's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $130.00 price target on Target in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.64.

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Target Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $142.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.Target's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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