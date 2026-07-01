Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $3.25 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock worth $817,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,171 shares of the company's stock worth $555,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after buying an additional 1,912,305 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,269,000 after buying an additional 653,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,261,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,036 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,747. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $316.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $351.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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