Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific completed its POLARx Post Approval Study, adding fresh clinical data to its atrial fibrillation growth narrative and supporting confidence in its cardiac ablation pipeline. Boston Scientific’s POLARx Study Completion Adds Fresh Data to Atrial Fibrillation Growth Story

Boston Scientific completed its POLARx Post Approval Study, adding fresh clinical data to its atrial fibrillation growth narrative and supporting confidence in its cardiac ablation pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent revenue trend remains strong, with Q1 2026 sales of $5.2 billion, up 11.6% year over year, and Wall Street analysts still showing a generally constructive long-term view despite recent stock weakness.

The company’s recent revenue trend remains strong, with Q1 2026 sales of $5.2 billion, up 11.6% year over year, and Wall Street analysts still showing a generally constructive long-term view despite recent stock weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, along with an option to acquire its TAVR system, signals continued strategic expansion in structural heart and implant technologies. Boston Scientific (BSX) Invests $1.5B in MiRus for Equity Stake and TAVR Acquisition Option

Boston Scientific’s $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, along with an option to acquire its TAVR system, signals continued strategic expansion in structural heart and implant technologies. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed near-term earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were modest and still aligned with consensus for FY2026, suggesting limited new fundamental change. Boston Scientific analyst estimate update

Erste Group trimmed near-term earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were modest and still aligned with consensus for FY2026, suggesting limited new fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and lower price targets have weighed on sentiment, with concerns centered on softer Watchman demand, procedure bundling, and broader medtech industry pressure. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Analyst Downgrades

Recent analyst downgrades and lower price targets have weighed on sentiment, with concerns centered on softer Watchman demand, procedure bundling, and broader medtech industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weak technical setup and proximity to multi-year lows are also contributing to selling pressure, as investors remain cautious about the timing of any recovery.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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