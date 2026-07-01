Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $3.39 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tapestry by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $345,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 632.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,502 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $302,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,044,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $213,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,442 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.39 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. Tapestry's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus set a $165.00 target price on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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