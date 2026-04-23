Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $262.84 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $348.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $389.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total value of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting General Dynamics

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General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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