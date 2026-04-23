Caprock Group LLC Has $14.11 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $284,893,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,427.3% in the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $254,943,000 after acquiring an additional 606,562 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $194,928,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

HD stock opened at $339.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.82 and a 200-day moving average of $361.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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