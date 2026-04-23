Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,651 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 203,351 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,188 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 29.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 price target on Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.63.

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Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.40. Hecla Mining Company has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining's payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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