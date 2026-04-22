Caprock Group LLC Purchases 239,762 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 947.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,065 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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